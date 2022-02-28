The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video Of Steph Curry’s Ridiculous Warmup Is Going Viral

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry celebrates his record setting three pointer.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Any time Steph Curry shoots the basketball, he puts on a show. It doesn’t matter if it is in a regular season game, the All-Star game, or pregame warmups.

Before tonight’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, Curry made 14 consecutive shots during one drill, working his way from the top of the free throw circle all the way out to the logo and back.

He finished the sequence off with a ridiculous floater off one foot.

Fresh off his 50-point performance in the All-Star Game last Sunday, Curry returned to the court and had a relatively “quiet” 18-point, 14-assist showing in the Warriors’ 132-95 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Curry played only 27 minutes and attempted only 11 shots in the victory over Portland. We’re going to guess he’ll need to do a little bit more tonight against a Mavericks team that is in fifth-place in the West.

The Warriors and Mavericks are currently underway on ESPN.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.