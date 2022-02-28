Video Of Steph Curry’s Ridiculous Warmup Is Going Viral

Any time Steph Curry shoots the basketball, he puts on a show. It doesn’t matter if it is in a regular season game, the All-Star game, or pregame warmups.

Before tonight’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, Curry made 14 consecutive shots during one drill, working his way from the top of the free throw circle all the way out to the logo and back.

He finished the sequence off with a ridiculous floater off one foot.

Steph doesn’t miss in warmups. 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/fRcQkStnU7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 28, 2022

Fresh off his 50-point performance in the All-Star Game last Sunday, Curry returned to the court and had a relatively “quiet” 18-point, 14-assist showing in the Warriors’ 132-95 win over the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Curry played only 27 minutes and attempted only 11 shots in the victory over Portland. We’re going to guess he’ll need to do a little bit more tonight against a Mavericks team that is in fifth-place in the West.

The Warriors and Mavericks are currently underway on ESPN.