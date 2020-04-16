Warriors Almost Traded Steph Curry, Klay Thompson For NBA Star In 2011

Before Steph Curry and Klay Thompson began taking over the NBA, the Golden State Warriors actually considering trading them. It would have absolutely changed the history of the league if it went down.

Ethan Strauss of The Athletic reported that Golden State offered Curry and Thompson to New Orleans for Chris Paul back in 2011. The main reason this trade didn’t happen was because Paul wouldn’t have signed a contract extension with the Warriors.

New Orleans eventually shipped Paul to the Los Angeles, where he formed a dynamic duo with Blake Griffin on the Clippers. Could you imagine if New Orleans received Curry and Thompson in exchange for Paul?

The entire league would have changed, and it’s very likely Golden State would have never had as much success as it’s had over the past decade.

Golden State’s dominance was predicated on Curry’s ability to change the league. He forced other teams to keep up from three-point range.

Paul is a future Hall of Famer and his resume is impressive in its own right. Unfortunately, he’s still chasing his first NBA championship.

How do you think the NBA would’ve looked if Curry and Thompson were sent to New Orleans?