Warriors Announce Andrew Wiggins' Status For Game 3

The Golden State Warriors will have Andrew Wiggins available for Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks Sunday.

Wiggins, who appeared to tweak an ankle in the third quarter of Golden State's comeback win in Game 2 on Friday, had been listed as questionable, though Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had told reporters he expected the veteran swingman to play.

Kerr confirmed moments ago that Wiggins went through shootaround unscathed and will play tonight.

Wiggins, who made his first All-Star Game appearance this year, is averaging 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game so far against the Mavericks.

Golden State won Game 1 by 25 points before overcoming a 19-point first-half deficit in Game 2. A victory tonight would give the Warriors a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead in the series.

Warriors-Mavericks will tip off at 9 p.m. ET tonight on TNT.