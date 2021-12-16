Warriors Announce Big Decision On Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson just took a major step toward returning to the Golden State Warriors‘ starting lineup. On Wednesday night, the team officially recalled him from the Santa Cruz Warriors.

“The Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman from the team’s G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today,” the team said in a statement. “The duo practiced with the team in Santa Cruz this week.”

This is really encouraging news for both Thompson and the Warriors. He hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2019 Finals.

After recovering from a torn left ACL, Thompson suffered an injury to his right Achilles. Although his recovery hasn’t been easy, Thompson has managed to stay upbeat throughout this entire process.

Here’s the full statement from the Warriors:

NBA fans have been waiting for Thompson to return to the court for roughly two years. When healthy, he’s one of the best two-way players in the game.

Despite not having Thompson at their disposal, the Warriors own the best record in the Western Conference right now. His return should help Steve Kerr’s squad make a championship run later this season.