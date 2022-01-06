Warriors Announce Thursday Steph Curry Injury News

The Golden State Warriors will be without a couple of key players for tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, including Stephen Curry.

Golden State announced moments ago that Curry has been ruled out with a quad contusion. He suffered the injury in last night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

“The way it feels right now, I’m not optimistic [about playing in New Orleans], but we’ll see,” Curry said postgame, via ESPN.

Draymond Green will also miss Thursday’s game, as he’ll rest the second part of a back-to-back.

Steph Curry is out tonight against New Orleans with a quad contusion. Draymond Green also will not play in the second of the back to back. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 6, 2022

It’s never good for a player to get banged up, but perhaps a couple of days off will do Curry some good. The sharpshooter is just 8-for-41 from the field and 2-for-19 from three-point range in his last two games.

Despite this mini-slump, Curry is in the midst of another historic season, and the Warriors have rolled to a 29-8 record thus far. They are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns for the top mark in the NBA.