Warriors Announce Update On Star Point Guard Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry was in the middle of a monster performance when he suffered an injury Wednesday night.

Curry injured his shoulder late in the third quarter of last night's 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Before getting hurt, Curry had scored 38 points in 30 minutes on 11-of-19 shooting and also dished out seven assists.

The Warriors revealed this evening than MRI on Curry's left shoulder revealed a subluxation, or partial dislocation.

"A timeline for his return will be provided in the coming days," the Warriors said in a statement.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Curry has a labrum injury, but will not need surgery. He will be reevaluated in two weeks and will be out "probably closer to a month."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that Curry will miss "a few weeks."

In 26 games this season, Curry has been his usual outstanding self, posting averages of 30.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field, 43.4% from three-point range and 91.9% from the free throw line.