Warriors Big Man Is Reportedly Out For The Season

If the Golden State Warriors didn’t have bad luck they might not have any right now. The latest news on Warriors big man Marquese Chriss is pretty clear proof of that.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors center suffered a broken right fibula. Per the report, he will now miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

It’s a crippling blow to the Warriors’ depth this early in the season. In just two games for the Warriors, Chriss was averaging a respectable 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds off the bench. He had a team-leading eight rebounds in their season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

Chriss was one of the Warriors’ few young bright spots in their miserable 15-50 campaign from last season. The 22-year-old led the team in rebounds and put up some of the best averages of his young career.

Warriors center Marquese Chriss has suffered a broken right leg (fibula) and will miss remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2020

The injury to Chriss will undoubtedly put way more work on rookie James Wiseman’s plate this season. So far he’s looked solid, averaging 18.5 points and 7.0 rebounds through the first two games.

But with star guard Klay Thompson out for the season, it’s hard to imagine the Warriors getting too far as they work out all the kinks in the starting lineup.

Marquese Chriss isn’t the worst possible injury the Warriors could possibly have, but his absence won’t do them any good as they try to get back to the playoffs.

Are the Warriors doomed to miss the playoffs for the second year in a row?