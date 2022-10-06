Warriors GM Bob Myers Reacts To Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Altercation

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It was reported on Wednesday that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole during practice.

On Thursday afternoon, Warriors general manager Bob Myers addressed all the drama surrounding Green and Poole.

"Everybody is fine," Myers said. "Jordan practiced today. Draymond didn't. Look, it's the NBA. In professional sports, these things happen. Nobody likes it - we don't condone it - but it happened."

Myers continued, "As far as any suspension, punishment or fine, we're going to handle that internally."

Myers also said that Green and Poole's altercation wasn't related to the players' contract negotiations.

Poole wasn't injured in yesterday's altercation. In fact, he completed his workout before leaving the court.

Green, meanwhile, was apparently apologetic in the aftermath of Wednesday's altercation.

Multiple NBA insiders have said Golden State is "seriously considering disciplinary action" against. It'll be interesting to see how they handle this matter.

With the 2022-23 regular season just around the corner, the Warriors will need to get on the same page if they want to successfully defend their title.