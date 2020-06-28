Warriors GM Reveals The Moment He Knew Steph Curry Was ‘Different’

The Golden State Warriors took Steph Curry in the lottery back in 2009. It took a couple of years for Curry to fully break out, but once he did, he hasn’t looked back.

Last Thursday, one the 11-year anniversary of the Warriors drafting Curry seventh overall, Golden State GM Bob Myers appeared on the “Bonta, Steiny & Guru” show on 95.7 The Game. As part of the conversation, Myers revealed when he first knew Curry was special.

According to Myers, the moment came in Game 2 of the 2013 Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs at the end of Curry’s fourth professional season. That was the game he hit a shot that illustrated just how good the former Davidson star could be.

Myers described the highlight, via NBC Sports’ Drew Shiller.

“He came off a screen at the top and he took a one-footed 3-point shot — in the halfcourt,” Myers said. “I looked at Travis (Schlenk) — our assistant GM at the time — and said, ‘Did he just shoot that off one foot?’ It looked so natural. I said, ‘This guy is different, man.’ “That is so unusual and the way he did it. There’s a difference between being great and transcendent. There are a lot of great players in the NBA, but then there’s the ones like Steph that go beyond that category.”

Shiller went back and found the play, sharing it on Twitter. You can see Steph, guarded by Tony Parker, dribble off a ball screen by Draymond Green before letting his one-legged shot fly.

In Game 2 against the Spurs in 2013, Steph Curry made a one-legged 3-pointer

Now, Myers wasn’t around to draft Curry. That job fell to former GM Larry Riley, who also drafted Klay Thompson.

Still, while reaping the benefits of having Steph on his team, Myers has been able to see how special a player he inherited.

As the Warriors rebound from their disappointing 2019-20 season, Curry will still be counted on to help the team get back into contention next year.