Warriors GM Has Honest Admission About The Kevin Durant Era

Kevin Durant played for the Golden State Warriors from 2016-19. The team made the NBA Finals three times, winning two championships, before he left for Brooklyn.

The Durant era didn’t end on the best of terms, though. Injury-riddled Golden State lost the NBA Finals to Toronto last June. Durant had some sideline blowups with Draymond Green during his final season.

Warriors GM Bob Myers has admitted that he didn’t have an incredible feeling when the team won the NBA Finals with Durant in 2018. The team’s second championship with Durant brought more of a sense of relief than joy.

“The second time with Kevin (in 2018) it felt like, ‘Well, we just did what we were supposed to do, and great job,'” Myers told ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “It wasn’t joy.

“I’m sure a lot of people felt differently. It wasn’t anybody’s fault. I think there’s just a weight to everything. And so I’m sure (the Bulls) felt that weight of everything, weight of relationships.”

It’s not uncommon for a team as stacked as those Warriors to feel more relief than joy after winning a championship. Some of those 1990s Bulls teams had a similar feeling, as show in The Last Dance.

Durant of course left Golden State for Brooklyn following the 2018-19 season. He teamed up with Kyrie Irving on the Nets.

Durant was unable to play in 2019-20 due to his torn Achilles injury, but he’s expected to be able to play in 2020-21. Hopefully we’ll get some fun Nets-Warriors matchups.