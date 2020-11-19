Warriors GM Has Special Message For Rookies About Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors have been dominating the headlines over the past 24 hours – and it’s not all good news.

Just hours before the 2020 NBA draft kicked off, the team learned that star guard Klay Thompson suffered a lower leg injury. Unfortunately, on Thursday morning, tests revealed that Thompson suffered a ruptured Achilles.

That means Golden State will be without Thompson for the second-consecutive year. However, it’s not all bad news.

During the draft, the Warriors selected James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick and later found a great value in point guard Nico Mannion. Before they step on the floor though, Warriors GM Bob Myers had a special warning for them about Draymond Green.

“Warriors GM Bob Myers tells James Wiseman and Nico Mannion that if Draymond Green yells at you it means he wants you to get better and not take it personal,” NBA insider Marc J. Spears said.

Warriors GM Bob Myers tells James Wiseman and Nico Mannion that if Draymond Green yells at you it means he wants you to get better and not take it personal. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 19, 2020

Wiseman was seen as the best big-man in the draft, something the Warriors desperately needed. Golden State has one of the shortest teams in the NBA, leaving Draymond Green to guard forwards much bigger than him.

However, with Wiseman on the team, he could help fill a much-needed role.

Green is well-known for his on-court demeanor, but really just wants to get the best out of his teammates – and maybe the worst out of the opposition.