Warriors GM Sums Up How Klay Thompson Feels About No. 2 Pick

If the Warriors need advice on who they should take with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, they won’t be asking Klay Thompson.

The All-Star guard is undoubtedly one of the best scorers in the league. His ability to catch and shoot from anywhere on the floor makes him a lethal weapon for the Warriors.

However, it appears Thompson truly only cares about getting buckets. This week, Warriors general manager Bob Myers had a hilarious take on how Thompson would react to the team’s 2020 draft pick.

“Klay doesn’t care. He doesn’t care,” Myers said on 95.7 The Game’s ‘The Morning Roast’ show. “He’ll show up at training camp and be like, ‘Is that the guy we drafted right there? Ah. He looks pretty good.'”

In Thompson’s defense, he gets paid to shoot jumpers, not hand out draft advice.

Golden State could end up taking a potential-packed prospect like Anthony Edwards or James Wiseman. Both players would be intriguing fits in Steve Kerr’s system.

More importantly, the Warriors should have Steph Curry and Klay Thompson back on the court in 2021. The former missed the majority of the season because of a hand injury, meanwhile the latter missed the entire year as he recovered from a torn ACL.

It’ll be an interesting offseason for Golden State, but we’re not so sure Thompson will pay attention to the front office’s acquisitions.