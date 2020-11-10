Warriors Have Reportedly Received ‘Interesting’ Offers For No. 2 Pick

Rumor has it the Golden State Warriors could be seeking out a trade for their coveted No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Warriors are in a win-now mode, meaning they’re not entirely interested in drafting a player that’ll take some time to get up to NBA speed. Golden State will have a few solid options with the No. 2 pick, including Georgia’s Anthony Edwards. But it would serve the organization better if it was able to acquire a talented, seasoned player by trading the No. 2 pick.

The Warriors’ phone lines are open. The organization is reportedly listening to any and all trade offers coming their way.

Golden State has received a few “interesting” trade offers for the No. 2 pick, per NBA insider Brian Windhorst. But none of the offers have “struck their fancy” just yet.

“Golden State has definitely had talks about moving down,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed on Monday in the latest episode of “The Jump,” via Clutch Points. “They have been offered some interesting packages from what I have been told, but nothing that has struck their fancy just yet.”

It’s going to be interesting to see what the Warriors do here over the next week.

The No. 2 pick wouldn’t do Golden State much good this season. The Warriors’ roster is well-equipped for a championship run if they can land one more formidable player, preferably a big man.

If the right offer comes their way, it looks like the Warriors will eventually part with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.