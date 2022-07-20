Warriors Have Reportedly Signed Notable Free Agent

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A general view during the Golden State Warriors game against the San Antonio Spurs at ORACLE Arena on November 11, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors' backcourt might be even more explosive next season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the defending champions have agreed to a one-year deal with guard Mac McClung.

McClung played for the Warriors in the Summer League, averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Clearly, the Warriors saw enough potential in McClung to sign him for the 2022-23 season.

Charania added that McClung's contract with the Warriors will be a standard, non-guaranteed deal. That means he'll have a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp.

McClung was considered a star at the collegiate level, spending time at Georgetown and Texas Tech.

After going undrafted in 2021, McClung spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. He also played in the G-League, earning Rookie of the year honors.

We'll find out this fall if McClung can make the Warriors' main roster.