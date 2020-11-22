Warriors Reportedly Pursuing 3-Time All-Star Center

The Golden State Warriors have lost shooting guard Klay Thompson for the season, but the Western Conference franchise is still planning on contending in 2020-21.

Golden State has already made a couple of notable moves in free agency. The Warriors made a trade for talented forward Kelly Oubre and signed former Boston Celtics guard Brad Wanamaker. Both moves add to the Warriors’ depth, which was in need of a boost following the 2019-20 season.

The Warriors aren’t done making moves, either.

According to a report by ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors are pursuing a three-time All-Star center. Marc Gasol has been pursued by the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers, though Golden State is reportedly in play, too.

However, Toronto is probably seen as the favorite right now. The Raptors lost Serge Ibaka to the Los Angeles Clippers and are making a strong push to re-sign Gasol.

Another Western Conference team showing interest in signing Marc Gasol, sources tell ESPN: Golden State. https://t.co/L2uGswJn82 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

The Warriors drafted James Wiseman at No. 2 overall in the NBA Draft. Golden State could use a serious veteran presence down low and Gasol would fit that need nicely.

Golden State is coming off a brutal 2019-20 season, but Steve Kerr’s team is planning on being back in postseason contention this upcoming season.