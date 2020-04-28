Report: Warriors Have 1 Player Atop Their NBA Draft Board

Before the NBA season was put on pause, the Golden State Warriors were having one of the most interesting really bad seasons in a long time. Thanks to the departure of Kevin Durant, and significant injuries to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the team went from dynasty to totally bottoming out for a season.

Obviously, we don’t know where things right now, with regard to the season or the 2020 NBA Draft. When it is held, there’s a very good chance that the Warriors will have one of the top picks in the draft, if not the No. 1 overall selection.

According to Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report, if Golden State winds up at or near the top of the draft, it is believed that they’ll target former Memphis big man James Wiseman. As a freshman, he played in just three collegiate games, amid revelations that his high school and college coach Penny Hardaway gave money to his mother. He opted to leave the school rather than serve a suspension in December.

There is no consensus No. 1 pick, but with the return of Curry and Thompson next year, Wiseman makes the most sense. The 7-foot-1, super athletic Wiseman would bring something that the Warriors don’t really have right now.

A league source tells @ricbucher that the Warriors have James Wiseman at the top of their draft board https://t.co/hHtMlpazxF pic.twitter.com/afkEXagorM — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) April 28, 2020

Whether he’s an elite center prospect, if that’s something that even exists in today’s NBA, is up for debate. However, in terms of fit, he could definitely slide in the easiest.

From Bucher:

A league source said the Warriors have Wiseman at the top of their draft board; understandable considering forward Dragan Bender, a late-season addition via two 10-day contracts, is the only 7-footer on the roster and 6’9″ Kevon Looney is the only listed center. But none of the executives surveyed put Wiseman in the category of Dwight Howard or even Deandre Ayton, big men capable of playing a significant role on Day 1. “Does Wiseman change the game for them, the way they play?” the lower-level Eastern Conference talent evaluator asks. “No. He doesn’t play hard enough. But he makes sense. They don’t need him to be great. If he goes some place and has to be Trae [Young] or Ja [Morant], he’s not that. But if [the Warriors’] top four are back, he can be Harrison Barnes, a good fifth player.”

Of course, that isn’t the type of player that most hope to get at No. 1, nor is it the kind of player that other teams and fans worried that the Warriors could add with this opportunity.

We’ll see where things wind up as the NBA continues to work out the rest of the 2019-20 season here.

[Bleacher Report]