2 NBA Stars Are Getting Mentioned For A Warriors Draft Trade

The Golden State Warriors have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The question is – will they keep the pick or trade it?

Golden State is expected to have a healthy Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in 2020-21. The Warriors believe they’ll be back in NBA Finals contention with a healthy roster.

Would Golden State be better off looking to trade the No. 2 overall pick for more help? That’s a popular sentiment among NBA fans and insiders since the Draft Lottery took place.

Right now, two players are getting the most mentions in NBA Draft trade rumors.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal

Beal, an All-NBA caliber guard, is a consistent target for NBA fans when it comes to trade rumors. The Wizards were not good without John Wall in 2019-20. Beal is the kind of player that fits alongside everyone, so he’s consistently mentioned in trade rumors.

“If I was Washington, and I could get Andrew Wiggins and a pick, I might do it,” ESPN’s Mike Wilbon said, via NBC Sports. “Andrew Wiggins on the Warriors is the fourth most important player. He’s a hell of a player when he’s the fourth most important player, not so much when it’s first or second,” Wilbon said. “It changes the dynamic completely for Andrew Wiggins.”

Ultimately, it’s very difficult to imagine Washington trading Beal. However, don’t be surprised if the Warriors try to make it happen.

Sixers forward Ben Simmons

Philadelphia is on the verge of a 4-0 sweep by Boston in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Many believe that the Sixers will choose to trade one of Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid this offseason.

Simmons’ name has already come up in NBA Draft trade rumors. Fans are speculating about potential blockbuster deals.

Hire me or fire me? #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ydfL0d1qst — Brian Jacobs – The Painted Lines (@BrianMikeJacobs) August 21, 2020

Like Beal, it’s difficult to imagine Simmons getting traded for a package like that. It’s also difficult to imagine him playing alongside another bad shooter in Draymond Green.

You never know what will happen leading up to the 2020 NBA Draft, though.

Major trade rumors for the Warriors are going to surface in the weeks and months to come.