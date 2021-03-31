Golden State Warriors Player Upset With James Wiseman Narrative

James Wiseman has shown that he has the necessary skills to be an impact player in the NBA, even at the young age of 20. However, that hasn’t stopped people from criticizing the Memphis product.

On Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic published an article mainly on Wiseman and what he needs to show during the second half of his rookie season.

“The first few months of his 20s are crucial,” Slater wrote. “The Warriors need to see mini signs of growth, not for their current team but for clarity about the near-term future.”

Slater’s comments were quickly met with disapproval since Wiseman just turned 20 years old today. Not only did fans call out Slater, Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson had something to say as well about this narrative.

“Damn bro,” Toscano-Anderson tweeted at Slater. “The kid just woke up on his bday. U gotta relax.”

Toscano-Anderson isn’t the only Warriors player to come to Wiseman’s defense. Earlier this week, Steph Curry had some praise for the Warriors’ first-round pick.

“This is the beginning of a long, long career for him,” Curry said. “He has got to just embrace the process of what it means to establish himself as an NBA player.”

Wiseman is averaging 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a rookie.