Warriors Reportedly Bringing Back A Former Small Forward

A general view of the Golden State Warriors arena.OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 11: A general view during the Golden State Warriors game against the San Antonio Spurs at ORACLE Arena on November 11, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly dipping into their past in free agency to fill a key bench spot.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Warriors are signing shooting guard/small forward Kent Bazemore to a one-year contract. Bazemore spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

In 68 games in 2019-20, the smooth lefty averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 34.4 percent from three-point range. Bazemore began his career with the Warriors in 2012, appearing in 105 games with the franchise over the course of one-plus seasons.

He averaged double-figures for four consecutive seasons with the Atlanta Hawks from 2015-19.

Bazemore is a solid addition for the Warriors as a veteran “3 and D” shooter who can play multiple positions on the wing. He should help ease some of the loss of Klay Thompson, who is out for the season after injuring his Achilles.

In fact, Golden State has had a very solid offseason overall, except for Thompson getting hurt. We’ll see if they can overcome that injury in the rugged Western Conference.


