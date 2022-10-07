Warriors Reportedly "Investigating" How Draymond Green Video Leaked

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) Joe Murphy/Getty Images

TMZ set the NBA world on fire this Friday by releasing a video of Wednesday's altercation between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

The video shows Poole shove Green near the baseline. Green responded by throwing a punch at Poole.

Unsurprisingly, the video of Green punching Poole immediately went viral on social media. Countless analysts, fans and players have commented on it.

Of course, the Warriors aren't pleased that footage of Wednesday's fight leaked.

According to Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports, the Warriors will investigate how TMZ obtained the video of Green punching Poole.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers has already said that discipline for Green will be handled internally.

"As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally," Myers told reporters. "I understand you might have questions on that, but that's going to be an internal process."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, meanwhile, denied a report that said Poole's attitude changed during training camp.

"Someone put out there that Jordan had an attitude during camp — that couldn’t be further from the truth," Kerr said.

The Warriors have a lot of issues to sort out before their season opener on Oct. 18.