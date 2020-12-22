Warriors Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Lineup

The new-look Golden State Warriors have made a surprising addition to their starting lineup ahead of Tuesday night’s season-opener.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Warriors play. In fact, March 10 of earlier this year was the last time Golden State played in an official NBA regular-season game. That long drought ends this evening.

Steph Curry and the Warriors take on the star-powered Brooklyn Nets – led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – on Tuesday. Steve Kerr has already submitted his starting lineup, and it includes a very surprising player.

Rookie James Wiseman will make the start for the Warriors Tuesday night. He hasn’t even played in a preseason game, but Kerr and Golden State are clearly confident in the young man.

Sources: The Warriors will start James Wiseman at center tonight in Brooklyn. No summer league, no preseason, only a sprinkle of college hoops, but he’ll debut against KD and Kyrie. Into the fire. He’s impressed enough in camp and they’re extremely high on his future. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 22, 2020

This could only mean one thing: James Wiseman has been very impressive in practice.

The rookie out of Memphis didn’t even play all too much during his days with the Tigers. But he’ll make his first NBA start this evening. It’s clear Golden State expects plenty out of the NBA rookie.

Wiseman will need to step up in Klay Thompson’s absence. The lethal three-point shooter was supposed to return this season after tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals. But Thompson suffered another season-ending injury during this year’s preseason camp.

Steph and company will have to step up in Thompson’s absence. Perhaps Wiseman can fill the void left behind.

The Warriors take on the Brooklyn Nets this evening at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.