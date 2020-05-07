Warriors Reportedly Preparing Run At Another NBA Superstar

Even if the 2019-20 NBA season resumes, the Golden State Warriors have long since been ousted from the playoff discussion. But the time away from the game could give them a shot at another NBA superstar.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors have been preparing their pitch to reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo “for years.” Letourneau conceded that Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks are on good terms. But he noted that could change if the Bucks get ousted from the NBA playoffs this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the idea of an abbreviated playoffs a reality. If reduced to a five-game series, the chances of the Bucks being upset in the playoffs goes up.

In that scenario, Letourneau believes Giannis will opt to leave rather than sign a five-year, $254 million supermax deal. As a result, the Warriors would be in a position to offer the Bucks the best trade package.

Via San Francisco Chronicle:

“The Bucks will do whatever they can to keep the face of their franchise long-term, but they recognize that the Warriors could offer probably the best package if Antetokounmpo decides he wants to leave. As last week’s Bleacher Report story suggested, Golden State can dangle Wiggins, a 2020 first-round pick expected to fall no lower than No. 5, Minnesota’s top-3-protected 2021 first-rounder and the Warriors’ 2022 first-rounder.”

Injuries ravaged the Warriors even before the start of the 2019-20 season. Losing Kevin Durant in free agency didn’t help either.

But the Warriors picked up several assets that could help them land just about any player in the league.

Whether or not they have enough to land The Greek Freak remains to be seen.

Could the Golden State Warriors land superstar NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo?