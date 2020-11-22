Warriors Reportedly Sign A New Backup For Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors are more in need of some depth at the guard position than they planned on due to Klay Thompson’s devastating injury.

Thompson, a three-time NBA champion at shooting guard for Golden State, is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

“I talked to somebody today, an opposing coach just called me who I really admire and respect, and called and said ‘I’m very sorry about Klay.’ And I said I think there’s two players in the NBA that everybody likes and respects without a doubt. And I’m going to say the other guy’s name. I don’t think I’m going to get in trouble I don’t think I’ll get in trouble but I’ll say the other guy’s name. I think it’s Klay Thompson and Derrick Rose. Those two guys, I think, are universally beloved,” Warriors GM Bob Myers said.

“And how your peers feel about you in life I think says more than anything else. And I really believe that. And I think that [Klay] is admired within. He’s admired without. And you can’t put in words what he means to our team. What he means to our fans, our coaching staff, his teammates.”

While the Warriors are heartbroken over Thompson’s injury, they have to push on. Golden State reportedly did that on Saturday night, signing a new backup for Stephen Curry.

Free agent G Brad Wanamaker has agreed to a one-year, $2.25M deal to join the Golden State Warriors, his agent Steve McCaskill tells ESPN. Wanamaker played a productive role with Celtics – and now’s expected to see some significant minutes as Steph Curry’s backup. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

As Wojnarowski notes, Wanamaker – who comes from the Boston Celtics – is expected to see serious minutes as Curry’s backup.

The 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to begin in mid-December.