Warriors Reportedly Interested In Major Trade With The Rockets

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in making an upgrade or two as we head into the trade deadline.

Golden State is currently 19-18, in playoff contention in the Western Conference. The Warriors have played reasonably well in the absence of Klay Thompson, who’s out for the year with an Achilles injury. However, Steph Curry clearly needs some help on the offensive end if his team is going to make a run in the postseason.

The Warriors are reportedly interested in making a major trade with the Houston Rockets.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reports that the Warriors have interest in trading for Rockets shooting guard Victor Oladipo.

League sources say the Warriors have interest in acquiring Rockets guard Victor Oladipo. The former Pacer has been up and down in his second season following a major knee injury, averaging 20 points on only 39.9 percent from the field. Golden State would not have the cap space to pursue him this summer, so the time to pounce would be now. Houston can’t demand too much in a deal given Oladipo has underwhelmed and will become an unrestricted free agent. Plus, Golden State wouldn’t have a whole lot to offer. Because of picks owed elsewhere, the Warriors are able to deal up to just two first-round picks: one from 2021 (via Minnesota) or 2022, and one from 2026 or 2027.

Oladipo was sent from Indiana to Houston as part of the James Harden trade.

The 28-year-old guard is averaging 20 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets are 11-23 on the season and expected to be major sellers at the trade deadline.