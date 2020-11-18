Warriors Star Klay Thompson Reportedly Suffered Injury

After missing the 2019-20 season with a torn ACL, Klay Thompson was hoping to be back on the court when the new season starts in December. But it appears that he may have suffered a setback.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Thompson appears to have suffered a lower leg injury today. Per the report, he is undergoing tests to figure out if there’s any damage.

It’s obviously too early to know if this is anything more than a scrape, but nobody wants to see this kind of news. Warriors fans in particular have been waiting over a year to see him back on the court.

Thompson tore his ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. After the injury, Golden State lost the game and the series.

This past year, the Warriors went an NBA-worst 15-50. They were planning to build their team around Thompson and Steph Curry being healthy this coming year.

Warriors star Klay Thompson suffered an apparent lower leg injury today and is undergoing tests to determine severity, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 18, 2020

Klay Thompson is a five-time All-Star and has averaged 21.6 points per game over the past five seasons. He won the Three-Point Contest in 2016 and won All-Defensive Second-Team honors in 2019.

Suffice it to say, Thompson is absolutely irreplaceable to the Warriors. Some might argue he’s as irreplaceable as Steph Curry.

The NBA Draft is tonight. One has to wonder if the Warriors might consider making some picks or trades to get some insurance in case Thompson isn’t ready to go.