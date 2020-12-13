Watch: Steph Curry’s New Pregame Shot Is Going Viral

Steph Curry’s pregame shot from the tunnel has become an iconic NBA moment these past few years.

The Golden State sharp-shooter’s last pregame shot has always taken place just outside the tunnel. Curry lines up and heaves up shots until one falls, then runs back into the locker room.

It appears a change may be coming to No. 30’s pregame shot, though. Curry displayed a new trick shot Saturday night for basketball fans to drool over.

The NBA superstar is now draining shots from the stands. Take a look.

The NBA may be in trouble. Steph Curry’s revenge tour is about to commence.

The Warriors star missed most of the 2019-20 season because of injury. He’ll return this season, albeit with a new starting lineup.

Klay Thompson was also supposed to return for the Warriors this season after he suffered a knee injury in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. But the Warriors’ three-point specialist suffered a torn Achilles tendon during a pickup game just a few weeks ago and will miss yet another season as a result.

Without his sidekick, Curry will have to have one his best seasons yet if the Warriors are going to make the playoffs. Rookie James Wiseman may receive a much bigger role than was previously anticipated.

The Warriors begin their 2020-21 season against the star-powered Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 22 at the Barclays Center. The game will reunite Curry and Kevin Durant.