Video Shows Draymond Green’s NSFW Message To Opposing Fan

The latest epidemic in the NBA is that officials are calling delay of game technical fouls. A fan during yesterday’s Golden State-Portland game tried to get one called on Draymond Green, which then resulted in a pretty intense exchange.

Green isn’t a stranger to jawing at fans, especially on the road. His latest incident might not even be his fault though.

During the fourth quarter of last night’s game, the All-Star forward tried to delay subbing into the game. That didn’t sit well with a fan who kept yelling “how much time does he get” to the referees.

Some players may have ignored the fan, but Green decided to fire back a few choice words at the heckler.

It’s been a frustrating season for the Warriors, as the prestigious franchise currently owns the worst record in its conference.

You can listen to Green’s NSFW comments here:

Someone snitched on Draymond for taking too long to come into game and he calls that person "a fucking pussy, you're a little bitch" (First half of video is from Warriors broadcast, you can hear Draymond in the second half of video from Blazers broadcast) pic.twitter.com/VMeYPcJT5G — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 19, 2019

The Trail Blazers ended up defeating the Warriors last night, but that’s not too surprising since the defending Western Conference champions are depleted due to injuries.

Whether or not you defend Green’s actions, the reality is that fans and players yelling at each other is inevitable at times.

It’ll be interesting to see if the NBA chooses to discipline Green.