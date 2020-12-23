What Steph Curry Told Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre During Blowout Loss

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors certainly didn’t look like former champions in last night’s season-opening loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

A lot of the hype surrounding the Warriors this year disappeared after Klay Thompson suffered a torn Achilles. The team is obviously not as dynamic as it would like to be without the All-Star guard in the lineup.

In an effort to bolster its roster for the 2020-21 season, Golden State acquired Kelly Oubre in a trade with Phoenix. He had an underwhelming debut with the Warriors, as he finished with six points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field.

Oubre wasn’t the only starter who struggled for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins had 13 points on just 4-of-16 shooting, which is quite disappointing since he’s entering his second year with the team.

Even though Oubre and Wiggins had a rough night, Curry tried his hardest to keep his teammates focused. The two-time MVP told them “Don’t worry about stats, just keep playing.”

Steph Curry was talking to Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. on the bench tonight, telling them to stay aggressive. "Don't worry about stats, just keep playing." — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) December 23, 2020

It’s easy for players to lose focus when they’re struggling from the field and their team is getting blown out. However, it sounds like Curry will do everything in his power to keep his teammates aggressive this season.

On the bright side, the Warriors did receive a solid contribution from James Wiseman. There are still ways to go before the rookie center proves he can be a star, but the potential is there for sure.

Golden State will try to bounce back from its loss on Friday when it faces Milwaukee.