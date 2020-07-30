WNBA Star Aerial Powers Blasts Andre Iguodala For ‘Disrespectful’ Tweet

Andre Iguodala has been watching some WNBA games while he awaits the NBA Restart to begin. But he found himself in hot water with WNBA star Aerial Powers when he forgot to “put some respect” on her name.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Iguodala referred to Powers as “Number 23 from the mystics” while complimenting her. Powers didn’t take kindly to not being referred to by her name.

The Washington Mystics star took to Twitter hours later, demanding that Iguodala show her some respect or keep his thoughts to himself. Some of her followers agreed, and suggested that the Miami Heat player deserved to be canceled for not saying her name.

But the beef between Iguodala and Powers didn’t stop there. Iguodala expressed annoyance with Powers’ tweet, tweeting out “no manners” later that morning.

Put some respect on my name or keep this tweet to yourself!! https://t.co/xFtU8f7KWp — Aerial Powers (@aerial_powers23) July 29, 2020

…no manners — andre (@andre) July 29, 2020

Needless to say, Aerial Powers didn’t take kindly to Andre Iguodala not getting her message. She decided to take the opportunity to post some of Iguodala’s less savory (alleged) opinions online for all to see.

Specifically, she re-posted a 2016 TMZ article in which the mother of Iguodala’s child accused him of saying that he didn’t want his daughter playing basketball in school over fears she might “turn into a lesbian.”

“We deal with disrespect on the daily so for someone like you @andre to tweet that off the same device u could have looked me up on is unacceptable,” Powers wrote in her retweet of the article. “Mind you commentator said my name. Would it have been the same if I was a guy? Look at the pic. I didn’t forget. I SAID WHAT I SAID!”

We deal with disrespect on the daily so for someone like you @andre to tweet that off the same device u could have looked me up on is unacceptable. Mind you commentator said my name. Would it have been the same if I was a guy?Look at the pic. I didn’t forget . I SAID WHAT I SAID! https://t.co/hl0qYJNjI4 pic.twitter.com/2kPTbJPScP — Aerial Powers (@aerial_powers23) July 29, 2020

It was never proven that Iguodala held that belief, but clearly Powers believes he does.

This is one Twitter beef that may last a while.