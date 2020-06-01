Young Woman’s Viral Dating Story Features An NBA Star Guard

A Golden State Warriors star is featured in a young woman’s TikTok dating video that is going viral on social media.

The woman posted a video on the rising social media platform, describing a group date that she went on in San Francisco. At the end of the story, she revealed what NBA star was included in the date.

“Put a finger down if you moved from Georgia to California and within the first month of living in California, your friend is going to go on a date, but instead of going on a date, the guy asks if she’s cool with going on a group thing, and asked if she had any girls that she could bring because there’s going to be a bunch of boys there,” the woman says in the video.

“Everybody’s drinking, having a good time, and then you all take Ubers to his mansion, and you’re all swimming in your clothes, and a lot of things are happening at that house, and you have no clue who this person is so you’re not even star-struck, and then you realize who this person is, he’s one of the most famous basketball players currently in the United States.”

The woman later identifies the player as Golden State Warriors All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson.

Thompson has been linked to actress/model Laura Harrier, but’s unclear if they were involved when this viral video took place.

Thompson, 30, is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL injury.

The former Washington State star is a three-time NBA champion and a five-time NBA All-Star.