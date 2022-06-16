Grant Hill Names Most Hated NBA Player Of All Time

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 15: ESPN Analyst, Grant Hill smiles before the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets during Round 2, Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 15, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Grant Hill has been around the NBA since 1994. He has been able to face some of the best players the game has ever seen, such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

During an appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast, Hill revealed who he believes is the most hated NBA player of all time.

Hill claims no player has dealt with more criticism and slander than LeBron James.

"No player has ever endured, in my opinion, as much vitriol, abuse and slander that LeBron James has endured," Hill said.

Hill continued: "The hype and what he's done, you think about Jordan didn't have to experience that, like we played in the 90s. It was talk radio, maybe the newspapers, but you didn't hear the noise. You didn't hear the slander and now for someone like him, the face of the franchise who's been so good, but he's got to endure so much."

Some very strong points were made during Hill's appearance on JJ Redick's podcast.

Even though James is regarded as one of the best players ever, he has dealt with so many naysayers over the past two decades. It hasn't stopped him from living up to his potential though.