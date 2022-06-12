Grant Hill Speaks Out On Career: NBA World Reacts

PHOENIX - 1997: Grant Hill #4 of the Detroit Pistons smiles circa 1997 at America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images) Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Grant Hill is often referred to as one of the biggest "what ifs" in the history of the NBA.

What if the legendary Duke Blue Devils star didn't get hurt during the prime of his career? How good could he have been, actually?

Hill is opening up about his career in a new book, revealing that he blames himself for not winning more with the Detroit Pistons.

Hill began his career in Detroit, playing for the Pistons from 1994-2000. He left for the Orlando Magic in 2000. Hill went on to play for the Suns and Clippers before retiring.

"Grant Hill deserves a ton of credit for the Pistons winning a title in 2004. If he didn’t treat NBA legend (and nicest guy ever) Joe Dumars like dirt, the Pistons never make the Ben Wallace trade. Thanks, Grant!" one fan tweeted.

"In his book, Grant Hill said the Pistons were lukewarm on him when he entered free agency and encouraged him to explore. Didn’t sound like leaving Detroit was his priority," Omari Sankofa replied.

Hill got in on the conversation, too.

Hill's new book is out now.