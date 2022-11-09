Grayson Allen's Wife, Morgan, Reveals Why She Stopped Playing Soccer

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 05: Orlando Pride defender Morgan Reid (27) controls the ball during the soccer match between the Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride on October 5, 2019, at Exploria Stadium in Orlando FL. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Morgan Reid Allen, the wife of NBA guard Grayson Allen, has not played in the NWSL since 2020 due to injury.

Recently, Reid Allen revealed a gut-wrenching update on her two-plus years dealing with a hip issue that went undiagnosed for some time. Despite months of pain and discomfort and trips to several different doctors, Reid Allen was unable to find an answer as to what was afflicting her.

Finally, after seeing Dr. Benjamin Domb at the American Hip Institute in Illinois, she was given a much-needed diagnosis.

"When Dr Domb told me I had a substantial labral tear that could only heal with surgery, I broke down in tears, not because I was distraught about the injury, but because he proved that I hadn't lost my mind," Reid Allen wrote. "He justified the immense pain I had been in for almost two years! Almost 50% of my labrum was torn off my hip bone, and I had prominent bone growths on my hip socket and femoral neck. This created an impingement, further damaging my torn labrum."

Reid Allen said she had surgery two months ago to correct the issue. She has a 6-to-9 month recovery timeline, but indicated her hip "already feels better than it did before surgery."

While Reid Allen says she isn't sure whether she'll be able to return to pro soccer, we're happy to hear she is on the mend and returning toward an improved quality of life.

Hopefully, her recovery goes smoothly.