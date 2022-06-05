Gregg Popovich Speech Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the 2021 USA Basketball Men's National Team attends a practice at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV as the team gets ready for the Tokyo Olympics on July 7, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A speech from longtime San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is going viral on social media.

Popovich, one of the winningest head coaches in NBA history, spoke out on Saturday following the devastating school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The longtime NBA head coach is calling on politicians to do more.

“I’m sick and tired of 50 and 60 and 70 year old white men screwing up all or lives because they are selfish and really care about nothing else but their position,” he said.

Fans have taken to social media to react.

"Pop has always been vocal," one fan wrote.

"Pop for President," another afn suggested.

Popovich is one of several notable NBA figures to speak out following the deadly shooting.

Steve Kerr and LeBron James, among others, have also called on the government to do more.