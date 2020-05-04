Harvey Schiller Reacts To Michael Jordan Calling Him ‘A D–k’ In ‘The Last Dance’

Harvey Schiller, the former Executive Director of the United States Olympic Committee, found himself on the receiving end of an insult from Michael Jordan in an episode of “The Last Dance” on Sunday.

During the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, United States athletes were given clothing sponsored by Reebok to wear on the medal stand after events. However, none of the “Dream Team” members–several of whom worked for Nike–displayed the Reebok insignia on the podium following their gold medal win. Jordan went an extra step, covering the logo with the American flag.

In a scene last night, Jordan is shown riding in a car discussing the Reebok controversy. He has choice words for Schiller, who made him wear the jacket in the first place, calling him “a d–k.”

We have a response to Jordan from Schiller, and it looks like it came in the moment last night on Twitter.

“Well, I bet the Dream Team members still have their Olympic Reebok award uniforms,” he wrote.

Most likely some of the 12 players kept their medal stand attire, but it is unlikely that all of them did. Of the ones that did, some probably no longer have the gear.

Still, it is tough to fault Schiller here. He was just doing his job, even if MJ wasn’t having it.