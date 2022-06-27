Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade
The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move.
According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks.
While it's unclear how many picks the Spurs would acquire, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer identified three first-rounders as their "benchmark" last week.
Fischer also previously reported that a package for Murray would revolve around John Collins. However, Klein said the 24-year-old forward isn't part of this potential proposal.
Murray is coming off an All-Star campaign in which he averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. The 25-year-old is under a reasonably priced contract for two more seasons, but the Spurs may nevertheless sell their current centerpiece to restock for the future.
As a two-way star, Murray would make an excellent backcourt partner for Trae Young in Atlanta. While the Hawks made the play-in tournament following a 43-39 season, they're only a year removed from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.
Murray could steer them back into prominent contention while Gregg Popovich's Spurs divert their attention to player development.