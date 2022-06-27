Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of the court prior player introductions between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Philips Arena on November 18, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move.

According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks.

While it's unclear how many picks the Spurs would acquire, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer identified three first-rounders as their "benchmark" last week.

Fischer also previously reported that a package for Murray would revolve around John Collins. However, Klein said the 24-year-old forward isn't part of this potential proposal.

Murray is coming off an All-Star campaign in which he averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. The 25-year-old is under a reasonably priced contract for two more seasons, but the Spurs may nevertheless sell their current centerpiece to restock for the future.

As a two-way star, Murray would make an excellent backcourt partner for Trae Young in Atlanta. While the Hawks made the play-in tournament following a 43-39 season, they're only a year removed from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

Murray could steer them back into prominent contention while Gregg Popovich's Spurs divert their attention to player development.