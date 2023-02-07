How Many Points LeBron James Needs To Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tonight

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

LeBron James could make history Tuesday night.

The NBA superstar is within arms' reach of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. With 38,325 career points in the regular season, James is 36 points away from passing the former 19-time All-Star.

He'll look to set a new benchmark when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It's a feasible mark for James, who is averaging 30.0 points per game in his 20th season. The 38-year-old has scored more than 36 points in nine of 43 games played this season, most recently when he tallied 41 on Jan. 28.

Anticipation is brewing for the monumental moment. As noted by the AP's Tim Reynolds, courtside seats for Tuesday's game cost around $75,000 per ticket on the open market.

If LeBron doesn't set the record Tuesday, he'll have another chance to make history at home. The Lakers will play Abdul-Jabaar's other former team, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Thursday.

Tuesday's game starts at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.