Home Of Ex-NBA Star Was Burglarized In Terrifying Fashion

Over the weekend, former NBA star Vince Carter's home in Atlanta was burglarized. According to police records, Carter's wife and children hid in a closet while the burglary was taking place.

Carter's wife, Sondi, told the Atlanta Police Department she was laying in bed with her twin sons when she heard "loud noises" from the front of their house.

"Ms. Carter stated that she took her sons and hid in their bedroom closet as she heard the unknown suspects gain entry into her home," the police report says, via USA TODAY Sports. "Ms. Carter stated she could hear the unknown suspects come upstairs and rummage through their belongings in different rooms while she hid."

When the police arrived on the scene, an unknown black male wearing all black clothing and a mask was running away from the house. He was then picked up by a black SUV.

Additionally, the police said $16,000 was scattered on the floor in front of Carter's home.

Two firearms were also found, with one of them belonging to the former All-Star swingman.

Thankfully, the Carter family wasn't harmed during this incident.