Horace Grant Selling Championship Rings: NBA World Reacts

10 Jun 1998: General view of the Chicago Bulls starters Ron Harper, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley, Scottie Pippen, and Michael Jordan during the NBA Finals Game 4 against the Utah Jazz at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Jazz 86-82. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

One of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammates is reportedly parting ways with his championship rings.

According to a report, former Bulls star Horace Grant is selling his three NBA championship rings.

"In search of more, rare Michael Jordan-era memorabilia? Horace Grant's got ya covered -- 'cause TMZ Sports has learned MJ's former Chicago teammate's three title rings he won with His Airness in the early 1990s are up for auction.

The rare items come from the Bulls' first 3-peat in 1991, 1992 and 1993 -- when HG played a key role alongside Jordan and Scottie Pippen," TMZ Sports reports.

The rings could fetch more than $100,000.

"It makes me a little sad when players give up their championship rings," one fan wrote.

"Why do these man sell these things?" one fan added.

Hopefully everything is OK with Horace.