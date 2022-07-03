Hornets Having Rough Offseason: NBA World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 10: Charlotte Bobcats owner, Michael Jordan sits beside fiance, Yvette Prieto during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 10, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It hasn't been the best of offseasons for Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets have had multiple off-the-court controversies, including Miles Bridges' extremely troubling domestic violence arrest.

NBA fans have taken to Twitter to criticize Jordan's team.

“Let Michael Jordan run his own team,” one fan wrote with a screenshot of some off-the-court incidents.

Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all-time, but he's been pretty subpar as an NBA front office executive.

"Buzz City ma," one fan tweeted.

"I know 1 person happy about this," another fan added, showing a picture of Scottie Pippen.

Of course, these are grown men who should be held accountable for their own actions.

"Michael Jordan ain’t got shit to do with they decisions," one fan added.

Still, they are members of Jordan's team. It could be an interesting offseason in Charlotte.