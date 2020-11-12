1 Potential Suitor Emerges For Russell Westbrook Trade

For the second straight offseason, Russell Westbrook could be involved in a blockbuster trade. This time around though he might get shipped to the Eastern Conference.

Last year, the Houston Rockets acquired Westbrook in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. After spending one season with the franchise, the All-Star guard reportedly told the front office he wants out.

A trade hasn’t materialized just yet, but NBA insider Shams Charania has announced a potential suitor for Westbrook.

“The Hornets have emerged as a potential suitor for Westbrook,” Charania said. “There have been a couple of teams mentioned as a possibility for the one-time league MVP. But in Charlotte there are movable veteran contracts, as well as the Jordan Brand connection for Westbrook.”

Charania said the Rockets have been “protective” of both Harden and Westbrook in trade talks, but that could change before next week’s NBA Draft.

This past season, Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

Charlotte would love to have an All-Star like Westbrook on its roster not only because he’ll help the team win games, he’ll sell tickets.

A duo of Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier isn’t exactly going to take the Hornets to the playoffs. We’re not saying Westbrook can do it on his own, but he’d immediately give the Hornets a legitimate star.