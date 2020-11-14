Russell Westbrook has become the talk of the NBA offseason due to his recent demands. After spending one season with the Houston Rockets, it appears the All-Star guard would like to play somewhere else.

Earlier this week, NBA insider Shams Charania announced that Westbrook wants out of Houston. Last season, the former MVP averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

The Charlotte Hornets are considered a potential suitor for Westbrook, but that doesn’t mean a trade will materialize over the next few days.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the trade market for Westbrook doesn’t look too good right now.

“Here’s how sources describe the marketplace for a possible Russell Westbrook trade: Slow developing,” Wojnarowski tweeted on Friday.

One of the main issues for Westbrook’s market is that he still has over $130 million remaining on his contract.

Any team that wants to acquire Westbrook better have a ton of cap space to absorb all that money left on his deal. If not, it’s tough to see how a trade gets done before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Westbrook would certainly elevate a team like the Hornets or Knicks, but he’s not exactly playing at an elite level anymore. Additionally, there are concerns about whether he can play winning basketball in the postseason.