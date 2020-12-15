Adrian Wojnarowski Names The Favorite For A James Harden Trade

Despite all the changes the Houston Rockets have made to their roster this offseason, All-Star guard James Harden hasn’t changed his demands.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that Harden still wants to be traded this season. However, the Brooklyn Nets are no longer the favorite to land the former MVP.

It turns out the Philadelphia 76ers have become the top landing spot for Harden. Wojnarowski explained why during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up.

“There are so few that have the combination of draft picks and a young player that would really interest the Rockets,” Wojnarowski said on Get Up. “Philly is at the top of that list.”

Philadelphia could trade a package involving Ben Simmons and multiple first-round picks to Houston in exchange for Harden.

It’d be tough to get rid of Simmons, one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. On the other hand, it’s also hard to pass up pairing Harden with Joel Embiid.

James Harden has made it clear that "the arrival of John Wall and however … Boogie Cousins has looked in the preseason so far is not impacting his thinking. He wants a trade."@wojespn with the latest on why Philly is at the "top of the list" of teams able to make the trade. pic.twitter.com/5HzkNeEyqp — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 15, 2020

Harden has two years remaining on his current contract with a player option for the 2022-23 season. That should give any team pursuing him comfort knowing that he’s not a one-year rental.

Last season, Harden averaged 34.3 points and 7.5 assists per game. He’s still one of the elite playmakers in the NBA, so his future could dictate which teams are or aren’t title contenders this upcoming season.