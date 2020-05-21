Austin Rivers Has Blunt Message Regarding The G.O.A.T Discussion

In an effort to stay busy while the NBA is on hold, basketball analysts and fans have put together their all-time rankings for the best players in league history. While there are plenty of people that enjoy these lists, Austin Rivers has made it clear he’s not a fan of it.

Rivers recently spoke with Seth Curry on Uninterrupted. They shared their thoughts on ESPN’s recent all-time NBA players list, which included Michael Jordan at No. 1 and LeBron James at No. 2.

During their video chat, Rivers blasted people making lists without having experience either coaching or playing basketball at the NBA level. It was a pretty harsh message from the former Duke guard, but he does make a few interesting points.

“If you are a current player in the NBA, I’ll have this discussion. If you have coached in the NBA, I’ll have this discussion,” Rivers said. “If you did not play in the NBA or coached the NBA, I don’t care what your opinion is about the all time greatest. I don’t give a f–k if you’ve studied the game of basketball. You never played, you don’t know what it’s like competing against those guys.”

Austin Rivers says DWade is a top 10-15 player of all time and rips ESPN for ranking him 26th “If you did not play in the NBA or coached the NBA, I don’t care what your opinion is about the all time greatest…I don’t give a f*ck.” (🎥 @uninterrupted ) pic.twitter.com/tN8zkvL8SN — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 20, 2020

One thing is certain: Rivers’ comments will not stop people from sharing their all-time rankings.

Debating who deserves to be in the top five in NBA history is something that will never die. It allows fans to compare some of the greatest players that have ever picked up a basketball.

All that being said, there is undoubtedly a negative outcome that comes from making these type of lists. Certain analysts could become prisoners of the moment, ranking current players way higher than they belong – like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Is Austin Rivers justified for his recent comments on Uninterrupted?