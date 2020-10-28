Breaking: Houston Rockets Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

After more than a month-long search, the Houston Rockets have found their new head coach, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news Wednesday afternoon that the Rockets were putting the finishing touches on a deal with Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas. Silas has been with the Mavs since 2018.

The 47-year-old son of longtime NBA player and head coach Paul Silas, Stephen Silas has been an assistant coach in the league for two decades. In addition to the Mavericks, he’s worked on staff with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Hornets.

Silas began his career as a scout with the Charlotte Hornets in 1999 and also scouted for the Washington Wizards during the 2005-06 season.

Silas’ hiring is the next domino to fall following an offseason of change for the Rockets. In September, Mike D’Antoni and the franchise agreed to part ways after four seasons.

Earlier this month, longtime GM Daryl Morey opted to step aside. Morey is reportedly in the process of being hired by the Philadelphia 76ers to run the organization’s basketball operations.

Houston promoted Rafael Stone from within to fill Morey’s role.

The Rockets finished last season 44-28 before losing to the eventual world champion Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.