Breaking: NBA Makes Decision On Rockets vs. Thunder

On Wednesday afternoon, the NBA made an official decision on tonight’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Earlier in the afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the game was in “jeopardy” of not being played. Well, just a few minutes later the NBA confirmed the game won’t take place as scheduled.

“The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols,” the league said in a statement. “Three Houston Rockets players have returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for coronavirus under the NBA’s testing program.”

“Following the contact tracing protocol, four other players are quarantined at this time. Additionally, James Harden is unavailable due to a violation of Healthy and Safety Protocols.”

Unfortunately, the Rockets don’t have the required number of healthy players in order to play the game. That made the league’s decision to postpone the game an easy one.

The 2020-21 season kicked off on Tuesday night, but just one day later, the league already ran into its first COVID-19 problem.

The NBA completed a playoff bubble with relative success, but won’t be able to replicate that process for an entire season. As a result, the league will have to deal with postponements and cancellations all season long.