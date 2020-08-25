Breaking: Rockets Announce Russell Westbrook’s Game 5 Status

The Houston Rockets will once again be without point guard Russell Westbrook for tomorrow’s pivotal Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook has not appeared in any postseason games for Houston after re-aggravating a quadriceps injury late in the seeding games in Orlando. He missed the final regular season contest as a result and has been sidelined for the first four games against OKC.

Earlier today, Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni refused to rule out Westbrook being available in Game 5. However, the team made the official announcement moments ago.

Game 5 will take place tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Rockets have listed Russell Westbrook (quad strain) as OUT for Wednesday's Game 5 against Oklahoma City — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 25, 2020

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game for Houston during the regular season.

After winning the first two games of their first round series, the Rockets have dropped two straight to the Thunder.

Oklahoma City won Game 3 in overtime on Saturday before eking out a 117-114 win in regulation yesterday.