Brian Scalabrine Names Real Team To Watch For James Harden

Over the past few days, Houston Rockets star James Harden and Russell Westbrook have been the subject of trade rumors.

Reports have suggested both players want out, questioning if the team will head toward a rebuild. However, the Rockets have been patient and aren’t willing to deal either player for scraps.

Earlier this week, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden turned down an extension offer from the Rockets that would have paid him $50 million a year.

The move suggested Harden made up his mind and wants to move on from the Rockets. So, where will he go? Well, initial reports linked him to the Brooklyn Nets – where he would team up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

However, former NBA player Brain Scalabrine has a different location in mind.

“A lot of point guards on the move, James Harden to the Nets is smoke and mirrors, keep your eye on Philadelphia,” Scalabrine said.

At this point, trade rumors are all speculation – especially regarding one of the best players in the NBA.

The Rockets won’t give Harden up unless the team can get a haul of players and picks in return. Both the Sixers and Nets have competent pieces to offer if the Rockets are willing to move on from the former MVP.

The rebuild could be on in Houston after hiring a new coach and potentially trading Harden and Westbrook.