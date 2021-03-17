Breaking: Bucks, Rockets Agree To Major NBA Trade

The Houston Rockets and the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to a significant NBA trade on Wednesday evening.

Houston is in complete rebuild mode after trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season. The Rockets showed some promise in the immediate weeks following the trade, but have since fallen off a cliff.

The Rockets have lost 16 games in a row since Christian Wood went down with an injury. Houston stars John Wall and Victor Oladipo have also missed time due to injury.

Now, another key player is on his way out, as the Rockets have traded P.J. Tucker to the Bucks.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski had the details.

“Houston is trading PJ Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and Bucks’ 2022 first-round pick back to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and 2023 unprotected first-round pick. Houston also gets right to swap its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee’s FRP pick unless it falls 1-9,” he reports.

Tucker will provide a significant veteran boost to the Bucks’ wing depth.

“The Bucks put themselves in a hole with the unraveling of their would-be deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic … but swinging a trade today for PJ Tucker to add Tucker’s veteran know-how to what Jrue Holiday brings is a good response,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote.

The Bucks are currently 25-14 on the season.