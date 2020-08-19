Charles Barkley’s James Harden Comment Is Going Viral

Charles Barkley delivered high praise to NBA superstar James Harden during the Rockets-Thunder playoff game Tuesday night.

There’s been some exceptional one-on-one players throughout NBA history. But Barkley believes Harden’s the best of them all.

“James Harden is the best one-on-one player I may have ever seen in my life,” Barkley said on Tuesday, via NBA on TNT. “. . . As great as Michael [Jordan] and Kobe [Bryant] were, and they’re better players, they weren’t the three-point shooters that James was.”

Of course, Barkley’s comments were met by strong opposition from Shaq, Ernie and Kenny. Though, Kenny did come around to eventually agree with Chuck. Barkley’s comments sparked a good debate between the NBA on TNT crew, as seen in the video below.

“James Harden is the best 1-on-1 player I’ve ever seen in my life.” 👀 Chuck has high praise for the Beard. pic.twitter.com/u8Ye3m4TYO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 19, 2020

Barkley’s not wrong – James Harden may be the best shooter the NBA has ever seen. But there’s two sides to being a one-on-one player, and Harden only excels on the offensive end.

The Rockets guard has always been a sub-par defender, but that’s really the only knock on him. Harden can do it all on the offensive end of the court. This season, No. 13 is averaging a whopping 34.3 points, 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest. If the Rockets need a bucket, they can almost always depend on Harden to deliver.

Do you agree with Barkley’s latest praise for Harden? Harden is ridiculously talented, but saying he’s a better one-on-one player than Michael Jordan, the late Kobe Bryant and LeBron James is a major stretch.